Pia Wurtzbach dinayo pa ni Jeremy Jauncey para batiin

“Always by your side, forever grateful for our love, happy birthday baby @piawurtzbach,” say ni Jeremy sa kanyang caption.

Pinasalamatan din niya ang kumuha ng photo nila ni Pia.

“(thanks for catching some sweet moments last night @kimweeebol_ !)”

***

Vice Ganda pinasalamatan ng kanyang tinulungan

Super grateful ang child star na si Amy Nobleza sa “It’s Showtime” host na si Vice Ganda after tinulungan siya ng huli na makapagtapos sa kolehiyo.

Hindi naman nasayang ang effort ni Vice Ganda dahil nakapagtapos si Amy bilang magna cum laude.

Sumali noon si Amy sa “Tawag ng Tanghalan” at doon siya inalok ng tulong ni Vice Ganda tungkol sa kanyang pag-aaral.

“MAGNA CUM LAUDE, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management. Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila -- Class of 2024.

“I did it! Thank you, Lord! Everything became possible because of the support and trust of the people around me. I thank my family for their love and unwavering support; my classmates for our unforgettable moments, late nights, and countless coffees; Team Amy and my friends who support me in my endeavors; my professors for their guidance and the wisdom they shared with us; and especially to the person who helped me finish and achieve this, meme @praybeytbenjamin. I’ll forever be grateful to you. This is just the beginning. Cheers to the future! She believed she could, so she did,” caption ni Amy sa kanyang graduation photo post.