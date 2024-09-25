PDEA-Cordillera wants more personnel

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera is hoping that the national headquarters of the said agency will provide the region additional personnel to further enhance its efficiency in the campaign against illegal drugs.

According to PDEA Cordillera Spokesperson Roselle Sarmiento, the number of their personnel in the region is less than 300. She said this includes the administration staff and the operatives or drug enforcement officers.

Sarmiento said that the less than 300 PDEA Cordillera personnel are distributed in the six provinces, some municipalities and two cities of the region. She said they are expecting additional manpower as according to her, the graduation rites of new drug enforcement officers was just conducted recently.

On 17 September, 99 new agents are added to the roster after they graduated from the Drug Enforcement Officers' Basic Course at the PDEA National Headquarters in Quezon City. Said graduates belong to the 2024-21 "Sanhiraya" (Sinanay na mga Ahenteng Nangarap at Hinirang Upang Ipagpatuloy ang Responsibilidad na Labanan ang Drogang Hadlang sa Pagyabong ng Bagong Pilipinas) Class.

Sarmiento said that although the regional office has enough equipment for its operations, they need to be upgraded for more efficiency. She also said that the agents especially the operative are continuously undergoing needed trainings to be more effective in performing their tasks.