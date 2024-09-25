Palawan declares state of calamity

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Following a week of continuous torrential rains induced by the enhanced southwest monsoon, which badly devastated numerous towns and displaced thousands of families, Palawan's Provincial Board declared the whole province in a state of calamity on Tuesday.

This declaration followed a recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), which approved a resolution on 23 September.

Board Member Ryan Maminta explained that the recommendation was made after the council conducted a Rapid Disaster Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) to assess the situation resulting from the week-long downpours.

“The PDRRMC decided to advise the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to declare a state of calamity due to the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), exacerbated by tropical cyclones ‘Ferdie,’ ‘Gener,’ ‘Helen,’ and ‘Igme,’ which occurred between 12-19 September,” Maminta stated.

Before the provincial declaration, the municipalities of San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, and Dumaran had already declared a state of calamity, with Aborlan and Quezon expected to follow, Maminta added.

The council’s resolution highlighted the severe damage reported by various sectors following the RDANA, including significant destruction to crops, properties and public infrastructure, as well as several fatalities.

This declaration enables the release of a ₱20 million Quick Response Fund from the ₱68,688,086 budgeted for 2024 to facilitate urgent response efforts and the disbursement of calamity funds to mitigate the disaster's impact.

Based on a report from the PDRRMC released on 22 September, a total of 34,938 families (169,545 individuals) were severely affected by the southwest monsoon and have sought refuge in evacuation centers across the affected areas.

A total of 182 houses were affected by the disaster, with 28 completely destroyed, leaving many families displaced. The devastation also extended to the livelihood of many residents, with 98 fishing boats damaged, 15 of which were beyond repair, posing a significant challenge to the local fishing community that relies heavily on these resources for sustenance and income.

The human toll of the disaster was equally tragic, claiming nine lives: four each in the towns of Balabac and Rizal, and one in Roxas.

Three individuals were also injured in Rizal, and five remain missing in Balabac.

Infrastructure suffered extensive damage as well, with 111 school buildings, roads, bridges and other facilities affected. Although the report did not specify the cost of these damages, the impact on public services and daily life is evident, particularly in education and transportation.

In El Nido, a popular tourist destination, six tourism establishments reported damages amounting to ₱380,600, further highlighting the broad economic implications of the disaster.

The agricultural sector was among the hardest hit, with 37,792 farmers affected and 10,936.79 hectares of farmlands damaged. This resulted in substantial losses amounting to ₱42,247,536, impacting food production and the livelihood of thousands of families. Quezon town’s aquaculture industry also suffered, with losses reaching ₱4,741,350, while eight municipalities reported the loss of 553 heads of livestock valued at ₱933,320, exacerbating the challenges faced by local farmers and the broader community.