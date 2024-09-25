Now we’re talking

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) had taken up the challenge of DAILY TRIBUNE for the government and the private sector to partner up in solving the flood problem.

In its 24 September editorial, “Kill graft, end flood,” the newspaper quoted a former official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) who suggested that private developers get involved in the construction of impounding tanks alongside the government system of water detention.

In a regular meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the PSAC made up of the biggest names in the business sector led by Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, who is PSAC lead convenor, pushed flood mitigation recommendations that primarily involve water impoundment.

PSAC proposed the construction of retarding basins and dams along critical waterways, the enactment of ordinances requiring property developers to install rainwater detention systems, and the enforcement of easement laws to clear floodways of obstructions, including informal settlements.

Garbage traps made of coconut were also proposed for barangays to prevent drainage blockages.

PSAC also urged a comprehensive plan for critical waterways and bridges that affect major roads like EDSA and Roxas Boulevard.

Flood management should also involve local government units which will be encouraged to collaborate on a unified approach and invest in waste-to-energy projects through public-private partnerships.

The Napindan River should be dredged to improve the outflow of Laguna de Bay. The Water Resources Management Office, in collaboration with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, will oversee these initiatives.

PSAC recommended among the long-term solutions the implementation of a river basin master plan, including the widening of the Manggahan Floodway and the launch of a nationwide watershed restoration program, particularly in priority areas like Marikina.

Reforestation efforts will be essential for environmental recovery, thus, PSAC suggested revisiting the Parañaque Spillway project and constructing a flood diversion tunnel from the Upper Marikina River to the Pacific Ocean.

To streamline efforts, PSAC supports consolidating water and drainage management under the proposed Department of Water Resources.

The former DPWH head said the concept of water detention could be applied in flood-prone areas of Metro Manila like España Boulevard, Mandaluyong Circle and Araneta Avenue.

He said that instead of the water flooding the streets, “we put it into a water tunnel and pump it out when the volume of rain is low or after the storm passes.”

It would not take a year to build the system in the flood-prone areas and it would cost less than P100 million, instead of the “immediate relief” measures that cost the government more every year.

“It’s not expensive, like the Fort Bonifacio model that cost P60 million to P65 million one-time,” the former official said.

The current flood control system has been taxed because of the rising population.

Waste-to-energy initiatives were also raised as an effective flood prevention strategy, considering that garbage causes perennial flooding during heavy rains.

“All the garbage ends up in the waterways, making pumping stations fail,” said the President, adding that the watershed areas eventually suffer due to “irresponsible” garbage disposal.

Marcos said his administration, with the help of the private sector, is committed to pursuing flood-control projects that would benefit Filipinos, especially those living in remote areas.

In gist, engaging the private sector to solve the flooding problem would mean more effective solutions at lower cost since this does away with the trimmings of legislative pork.