Navotas riot injures teen

Authorities reported that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a riot that broke out between two groups in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South Dagat-dagatan, Navotas City, on Tuesday night.

Navotas City Police said the victim was stabbed twice in his stomach and left arm by a 15-year-old teenager.

The heated encounter between the two groups started with a fistfight, before escalating into a stabbing incident. The weapon used was a kitchen knife measuring at least seven inches long.

A witness intervened in the heated encounter occurring in front of his father’s funeral wake. The stabbing incident happened as the individuals moved away from the original location.

“When I intervened, it was only a fistfight. When they moved away, it became a stabbing incident,” the unnamed witness said.

The witness also said that he is not siding with any groups, as he just wants them to move away from the area where his father’s funeral is taking place.

Barangay Councilor Monie Flores said that the suspect had admitted to his crime and had just protected himself against the other group.

“The suspect said that his enemies would hit him with a wood, so he just protected himself,” Flores said.

“We are currently investigating to check the proper case that we will file against the minor perpetrator,” Cueto said.

The suspect, currently under police custody, will be transferred to the Bahay Pagasa in Navotas City. The victim, on the other hand, is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.