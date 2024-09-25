Marcos unveils flood solutions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has outlined measures to address one of the country’s most profound problems — flooding.

Recent typhoons have submerged highly populated areas such as Metro Manila.

Local governments saw flash floods in their cities and municipalities as tropical storms battered the country.

In a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), Marcos said that building higher flood walls can “do the trick.”

PSAC recommended constructing retarding basins and dams along critical waterways as well as developing ordinances that require property developers to install rainwater detention systems on their properties.

Retarding basins are low-lying areas of land that are temporarily used to store water during heavy rains before being drained into rivers, seas and oceans.

The council also recommended enforcing easement laws to clear floodways of obstructions and the use of eco-friendly garbage traps in communities to prevent clogged drains.

Marcos also called for the implementation of an aggressive reforestation program in flood-prone areas.

He also sought to address garbage buildup during heavy rains which cause severe flooding as the trash block drainage systems, particularly in Metro Manila.

“The capacity of the government’s flood control system has decreased because of the country’s rising population,” Marcos said.