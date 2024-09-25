MANILA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PERFORMS BEETHOVEN AT ALIW THEATER

The Manila Symphony Orchestra will showcase beloved and hidden gems from Beethoven’s repertoire, offering music enthusiasts a fresh listening experience.

Continuing its journey toward 100 years of musical excellence, the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents a spectacular all-Beethoven program on 5 October at the Aliw Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m.

As part of its prestigious concert series, In Pursuit of Excellence 2024-2025, the MSO will regale the audience with three unique and rarely performed works by Ludwig van Beethoven. The concert will open with the Overture to King Stephen, originally composed for a play. Beethoven was tasked with creating the vocal and musical instrumentation for this lesser-known gem, which displays his dramatic flair and compositional brilliance. We welcome back to the Philippines the renowned Russian conductor Alexander Vikulov, who will lead the MSO in this musical exploration of Beethoven’s masterpieces.

Not a stranger to our shores, Maestro Vikulov has performed with the MSO on numerous occasions. Joining the MSO in this musical ode to Beethoven is distinguished solo pianist Mariel Ilusorio, who will perform the iconic Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, a magnificent work that demonstrates Beethoven’s genius in blending virtuosity and innovation.

First performed in 1803, this masterpiece was debuted by Ludwig van Beethoven himself as the soloist. Last but definitely not least, the audience will be treated to a performance of Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, which premiered in 1807 with royalty in attendance. Symphony No. 4 exemplifies Beethoven’s mastery of form, blending lively rhythms with delicate lyricism.

The concert promises to be an unforgettable evening of Beethoven’s music, showcasing the Manila Symphony Orchestra’s ongoing pursuit of excellence as it approaches its centennial celebration. Tickets for Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 and Symphony No. 4 are available online at TicketWorld. Visit www.ticketworld.com.ph. Bulk ticket purchases receive a special discount. Email marketing.manilasymphony@gmail.com for more information.