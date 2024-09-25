Local cement makers craft Safety Pledge

Local cement makers recently signed a Transport Safety Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to safety not only within cement plants but also, in logistics operations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) said the sealing of the covenant last 12 September, is a proactive measure to mitigate and minimize risks by fostering a strong safety culture among the group’s members, recognizing the importance of keeping roads safe alongside the inherent risks associated with trucking and delivery logistics.

The Transport Safety Pledge stands as a guiding principle upheld by each CeMAP member in every action and decision when it comes to road safety.

By prioritizing safety, CeMAP members ensure the well-being of its members, their employees, and the communities they serve.

Safety must be topnotch

“We believe that safety is of greatest importance in everything we do. Our commitment to safety extends beyond the confines of our manufacturing operations and into our communities, especially during the transport of our products,” CeMAP president Reinier Dizon said.

“By signing the safety pledge, we demonstrate our unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals involved in our operations, at all levels,” he added.

For his part, CeMAP executive director Renato Baja maintained that “As an organization, CeMAP understands that safety is a collective effort that requires collaboration and vigilance from all stakeholders.”

“By placing safety at the center of all our policies, CeMAP aims to create and sustain a culture among our members where every employee, partner, and community member feels safe and protected and returns home to their families at the end of every workday,” according to Baja.