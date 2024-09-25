LEDAC bills remain a priority

The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) on Wednesday discussed the list of top priority bills that Congress committed to pass before the session ends.

According to National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, there are around 20 bills considered top priority, adding that the 6th LEDAC meeting was productive and full of enthusiasm.

“We see the current leadership of Congress responding to these needs of our economy and society, so that we can achieve the socioeconomic transformation that is a program under the Marcos administration,” Balisacan said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis Escudero is optimistic that key legislations — which will aid the economy and usher in socioeconomic transformation under the present administration — will be passed on time.

“It was a good conversation between the Congress, the House, and the Senate, and also the Executive regarding the important, significant bills that need to be focused on in the remaining 73 days of the session of the House and the Senate,” said Escudero.

“And I have full hope and belief that we can do it,” he added.

For his part, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the lower chamber is confident with the new Senate leadership under Escudero, who replaced Juan Miguel Zubiri in May.

“Of course, we are happy with the new leadership of the Senate. Our [confidence] has increased that all the legislative agenda, the SONA priorities, and then the CLA (Common Legislative Agenda) of the President, of the Senate, and of the House will be accomplished,” Romualdez said.