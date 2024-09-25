Lack of postharvest facilities could lower rice prices — DA chief

The lack of postharvest facilities could drive down rice prices in markets, according to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday.

This, as some farmers express worry about grain prices possibly going down in anticipation of the harvest season and with the arrival of imported rice. He, however, said that its prices will not decline.

“As of now, I don't think it will go down,” Laurel told reporters on the sidelines of an exhibit and music festival launch at the Department of Agriculture Central Office in Quezon City.

“The only reason our price will go down is because we lack post-harvest facilities. When it's raining... the rice is wet; that's where traders can take advantage of lowering their prices because they're the only ones who can dry it,” he added.

He further said that the lack of postharvest facilities is the ‘main issue,’ not the importation, as its volume is just enough to cover the lack of local rice production.

“So there's no over; the price should be maintained,” Laurel said.

Moreover, the Agri chief said the government is continuous with its post-harvest projects, adding that new rice processing systems are inaugurated almost every month.

The National Food Authority (NFA) is bidding out P5 billion for drying system construction for 2025.

NFA data shows that its buying prices for clean and dry palay (unhusked rice) range from P23 to P30 per kilogram, while fresh and wet palay are at P17 to P23 per kilogram.