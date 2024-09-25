Kaya FC-Iloilo battles Etheridge, Buriram

Reigning Philippines Football League champion Kaya FC-Iloilo faces a tough challenge as it goes up against Filipino goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and Buriram United in their Shopee Cup group stage match on Thursday at the Buriram Stadium in Thailand.

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. (Manila time) with both squads still searching for their first win in Group B of this prestigious event that features all the best clubs in the Southeast Asian region.

The Filipino side absorbed a 0-1 loss to Kuala Lumpur City on 22 August while Buriram, which represents Thailand, suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Cong An Hanoi of Vietnam.

Both squads are also coming off different results during their campaigns in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League against clubs from Japan.

The reigning Thai League 1 champion forced a 0-0 draw against J1 League side Vissel Kobe last 17 March in the AFC Champions League Elite while Kaya absorbed a 0-3 loss to Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the AFC Champions League 2.

Aside from Etheridge, an accomplished goalkeeper who led the Azkals during its glory days in the international arena, also expected to start for the Thai club is national team defender Jefferson Tabinas.

But Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide said they will still go all out as they will use the lessons from both losses against Buriram on their home ground.

“I will continue to work hard every day without forgetting the experiences and emotions I got,” said Hoshide, who will bank on team captain Jovin Bedic, Japanese forwards Shuto Komaki and Daizo Horikoshi.