Justitiae Pax Opus in NEW PHILIPPINES

phrase for “Justice for All,” has guided the operations of the Department of Justice (DoJ) for over a century. It reminds Filipinos of the department’s illustrious beginnings and its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring fairness in the legal system.

On 26 September 1898, the DoJ was established through an Executive Act under General Emilio Aguinaldo’s Philippine revolutionary government, laying the foundation for the administration of justice in the newly independent nation.

As the government’s lead legal agency, the DoJ ensures fair and compassionate justice through its five pillars: law enforcement, prosecution, community, judiciary and corrections.

Since its establishment, it has been instrumental in shaping vital legal frameworks and precedents that have impacted the country’s judicial landscape. It has bolstered its reputation as a cornerstone of the legal framework, where justice is not just an abstract concept but a tangible and accessible reality for every member of society.

Today, the DoJ family, led by Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, is celebrating its 127th anniversary. This is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the department’s journey toward legal excellence and its crucial role in shaping the legal framework under the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) for future generations.