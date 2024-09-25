Justitiae Pax Opus in NEW PHILIPPINES

phrase for “Justice for All,” has guided the operations of the Department of Justice (DoJ) for over a century. It reminds Filipinos of the department’s illustrious beginnings and its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring fairness in the legal system.
On 26 September 1898, the DoJ was established through an Executive Act under General Emilio Aguinaldo’s Philippine revolutionary government, laying the foundation for the administration of justice in the newly independent nation.
As the government’s lead legal agency, the DoJ ensures fair and compassionate justice through its five pillars: law enforcement, prosecution, community, judiciary and corrections.
Since its establishment, it has been instrumental in shaping vital legal frameworks and precedents that have impacted the country’s judicial landscape. It has bolstered its reputation as a cornerstone of the legal framework, where justice is not just an abstract concept but a tangible and accessible reality for every member of society.
Today, the DoJ family, led by Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, is celebrating its 127th anniversary. This is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the department’s journey toward legal excellence and its crucial role in shaping the legal framework under the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) for future generations.
Real Time Justice
For many years, three significant issues have hounded the DoJ: court congestion, jail congestion, and the importance of human rights in criminal justice administration.
The department has increased the number of reviewed Parole and Executive Clemency petitions through a streamlined process, leading to the release of thousands of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). From July 2022 to March 2024, the DoJ released 11,940 PDLs after a diligent review of their prison records. This reduced prison overcrowding by 39 percent, from 1,305 percent on 1 July 2022, to 239 percent last May.
Anti-Trafficking Efforts
The 2024 United States Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report has consistently recognized the Philippines for its exemplary efforts in combating human trafficking, ranking it in Tier 1 for nine consecutive years.
From January to May 2024, 419 victims were transferred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT)-Tahanan ng Iyong Pag-asa (TIP) program. Seven hundred twenty-eight victims were turned over in 2023 and 392 in 2022. At least 641 foreign nationals were deported during the same period: 271 in 2023 and 1,339 in 2022.
Victims of trafficking can count on DoJ support, including financial assistance to help them rebuild their lives, psychosocial support to address their emotional and psychological needs, and access to legal services.
The Gender and Development and Special Protection Office (GSPO) was formed last year to reinforce the DoJ’s commitment to protecting vulnerable people.
The DoJ also inaugurated its Human Rights Office to promote human rights, while the DoJ Action Center’s clients consistently increased from 8,994 in 2022 to 17,415 last May.
Modernization Program
With the “aging immigration” initiative, the DoJ’s Bureau of Immigration (BI) has undertaken groundbreaking changes to enhance operational efficiency and bolster the country’s security. This initiative focuses on updating and modernizing the immigration system, including the use of advanced technology and the implementation of new procedures to keep pace with evolving immigration and security challenges.
The implementation of label-free processing at international ports of entry, intensified efforts against human trafficking, and strengthened partnerships with other governments signify the DoJ’s proactive stance in addressing contemporary challenges.
Collaborative efforts with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Council for the Welfare of Children have reinforced the department’s ability to tackle issues ranging from immigration procedures to combating illegal drugs and protecting vulnerable individuals.
On the other hand, the BI has taken significant steps toward becoming a more efficient, secure, and service-oriented institution.
With a focus on digitization, security, and collaboration, the BI has implemented initiatives that have shown tangible results, improving operational efficiency. One of these is upgrading electronic gates (e-gates) at the country’s major international ports of entry.
Since April 2024, the BI has transitioned to label-free processing, removing the need for arrival stickers for Filipino passengers returning from abroad. This change aims to streamline border control operations, reduce congestion and minimize processing time.
The e-gate system, recently introduced, has significantly reduced travel times, and the new label-free process furthers the Bureau’s commitment to efficiency. Soon, travelers will experience faster immigration processing as the BI moves toward fully electronic and label-free immigration clearance.
The BI has also launched a campaign to improve public awareness and media engagement in the fight against trafficking. This partnership, formed in May 2024, stresses the importance of ethical and responsible reporting in exposing trafficking schemes while encouraging media outlets to approach victims’ stories with empathy and cultural sensitivity.
Workforce Retraining
The BI has trained over 100 new immigration officers, ensuring that they possess the latest knowledge and skills to handle routine immigration tasks and specialized enforcement operations.
To combat illegal drugs, the BI inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), bolstering their shared mission to combat the illegal drug trade. The MoA enhances the exchange of critical intelligence, further enabling both agencies to monitor the entry and exit of drug couriers across the country’s borders.
Another highlight is the Memorandum of Understanding with the Council for the Welfare of Children under the #Shieldkids Campaign. This initiative aims to protect children from foreign sex predators, a growing concern in the digital age. The BI’s partnership with the council includes a helpline for faster reporting and action against suspects preying on vulnerable minors.
Among the most notable arrests was that of a suspected Chinese gang leader who was apprehended in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, in March 2024. The individual, along with three other Chinese nationals, was allegedly involved in a large-scale operation producing fraudulent government-issued identification cards. Such operations highlight the BI’s commitment to cracking down on criminal elements that exploit the country’s systems for illegal gains.
In 2024, the BI reported that more than 153,000 foreign nationals participated in the annual reporting for aliens holding immigrant and nonimmigrant visas. This report is a critical component of the bureau’s efforts to monitor the movements and activities of foreign nationals in the Philippines, ensuring compliance with local immigration laws and enhancing border security screenings.
On the international front, the BI has strengthened its role in regional security by co-chairing the Asean Regional Forum Inter-Sessional Meeting on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime and hosting the sixth Asean-Australia Immigration Training Committee.
The DoJ’s contributions have paved the way for a just and humane society, from landmark legal cases to implementing progressive policies. Its significant milestones and impactful initiatives have deeply bolstered the foundations of legal governance.