Jerusalem, Taduran target same opponent

The country’s two reigning world boxing champions — Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran — have the same thing in mind: They both want to face Oscar Collazo, the Puerto Rico-born holder of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight title.

Jerusalem is fresh from successfully defending his World Boxing Council crown while Taduran is getting ready to defend against Chinese knockout specialist Zhu Dianxing on 23 November in Jeju, Korea.

Jerusalem easily beat mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico and made it known to everyone that he wants a unification clash with Collazo.

Jerusalem, actually, isn’t just after Collazo’s championship.

The Cebu-based Bukidnon native is aching to get even with the unbeaten Collazo, who dethroned him as WBO 105-lb king last year.

International Boxing Federation (IBF) titleholder Taduran, like Jerusalem, has the hots for Collazo.

“If I get past Zhu in November, I would like to face Collazo. I want a unification fight,” said Taduran, who stunned Ginjiro Shigeoka last July in Otsu City, to bag the IBF jewels.

But luring Collazo into a fight is easier said than done.

“Too much dinero (is involved),” noted American dealmaker Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Under the present conditions, Jerusalem ending up tangling with Collazo seems remote.

But such is not the case with Taduran, who could wind up securing a marquee matchup with Collazo in the event he tops Zhu in November.

“Pedro setting his sights on him (Collazo). If he beats the beast from the east, unification (could be next),” he said.

In the meantime, as Jerusalem awaits word about his second defense, an attractive alternative is the long-reigning World Boxing Association titlist.

Thammanoon Nimyontrong of Thailand looks like a solid backup plan if Jerusalem is dead-serious in unifying belts.

JC Mananquil, who represents the WBC champion, feels bringing in the Thai to Manila for a unification, appears doable.

“Yeah, the Thai is easier (because) I know his team,” Mananquil said.