Jaworski: I can’t forget the PBA

Robert Jaworski Sr. may not be around, but his presence was still greatly felt during the Philippine Basketball Association Press Corps Awards Night on Tuesday at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City.

In a statement read by his son, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., the 78-year-old legend said getting feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award is not just a celebration of his basketball journey but also a fitting reward to the non-stop support his fans have showered him.

“This award is not just a reflection of my achievements, but also a celebration of the millions of Filipinos who have been part of my journey. Of course, I can’t forget the PBA,” said Jaworski, who is only the second recipient of the distinction following Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu in 2019.

“To the league that has been my home for many years, you allowed me to grow, to fight, to win, and even to lose. It is a reminder of the incredible journey I have had in the enduring impact of basketball on all our lives.”

Jaworski has cemented himself as arguably the biggest star of the league after playing for the Toyota Comets in the inaugural season of the PBA in 1975.

He won nine PBA titles and teamed up with legends such as Ramon Fernandez, Gil Cortez, Estoy Estrada, Chito Loyzaga, and Terry Saldana while playing a big part in its rivalry with the Crispa Redmanizers.

But it was his move to Ginebra that cemented his legendary status.

Jaworski’s grit and “Never Say Die” attitude endeared him to the public as an underdog of the game, highlighted in 1985 when he returned to the court despite playing with a bloody lip against Northern Consolidated Cement that Ginebra eventually won, 99-96.

His accolades also extend to the national team, becoming playing coach in an all-PBA squad in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing where the Philippines finished with a silver medal.

Jaworski’s fame allowed him to win a seat in the Senate as he served from 1998 to 2004.

Also winning big is the Meralco coaching staff as it was the first time the recipient of the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year award was more than one person.

Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said their maiden PBA title last season was a testament to their unity and teamwork in reaching their goals

“We’re so proud of our coaching staff. You know, we work as a unit,” Trillo said.

“It is because normally, the coach is given importance, right? But there are other people that make us a team. So, for them to go up on that stage, it shows their hard work and the things they did and we talk a lot about our staff.”

Ginebra mentor Tim Cone received the President’s Award on behalf of Gilas Pilipinas for their campaign in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga last July while team governor Alfrancis Chua bagged the Danny Floro Executive of the Year honors for the third time.