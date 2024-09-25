IS OPERA BORING? PROGETTO PUCCINI IS HERE TO BREAK THAT STEREOTYPE

Italian and Philippine collaboration

Now, enter Progetto Puccini (Project Puccini). Launched just last Wednesday at the National Museum of Fine Arts, this initiative aims to energize the local opera scene. From 1 to 5 October, the project will kick off a series of masterclasses designed to nurture Filipino opera talent, honor Puccini’s legacy and inspire a new wave of opera enthusiasts. The project will culminate in a free recital on 5 October at The Metropolitan Theater, making it an accessible event for all.

Puccini — a collaboration involving cultural institutions like the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), with executive production by Irene Marcos-Araneta — presents a unique opportunity for young Filipino opera singers. The objective is to refine their skills, focusing on Italian diction, stagecraft and interpretation under the guidance of acclaimed Italian maestros who will be flying into the country: Fabio Armiliato, Mariano Panico and Lorna Zaccaria, alongside Filipino tenor John Florenci.

Masterclass participants will include winners from the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) and rising stars from Viva Voce’s production of La Bohème. Aspiring classical singers and music students are also invited to observe these sessions.

At the press conference, Kaye Tinga, president of the CCP, emphasized the importance of showcasing Filipino talent: “One of the mandates of the Cultural Center of the Philippines is to showcase the best Filipino performers in arts and culture. And (Puccini) is one way that we are doing it. By conducting workshops, we hope to develop their talent, which can be part of the greater performing community.”