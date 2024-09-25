Intercepted Chinese nationals now at BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday disclosed that the seven Chinese nationals apprehended by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for violating immigration laws are now under its custody.

Earlier, the Chinese nationals identified as Kang Yinxi, Wei Jiarui, Zhuang Chugen, Guo Yibin, Lin Zongsen, Liu Xinfu and Chen Min were arrested for being undocumented last 15 September aboard the M/V Sangko Uno, which was discovered at the Navotas City port.

They were turned over to the Immigration bureau on 20 September 2024 for deportation proceedings.

Acting BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado vowed a more aggressive crackdown on unauthorized immigrants and condemned their violations of Philippine immigration laws.

“This operation sends a strong message: the Philippines is not a playground for illegal aliens. The BI, along with our partners like the Coast Guard, will continue to stand against foreign threats to our sovereignty,” Viado said.

Reports from BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. revealed that the accused were operating illegally in the Philippines without the proper documents.

He added that the individuals were trying to take advantage of our porous maritime borders, but their illegal activities have been thwarted thanks to the swift action of the PCG.

Viado commended the PCG for their diligence in guarding the country’s maritime borders, calling their actions “crucial.”

“Foreign syndicates are prevented from entering our nation illegally thanks to the PCG’s diligent efforts patrolling our oceans,” Viado said.

All seven arrested Chinese nationals have been transferred to the BI Warden Facility at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending their summary deportation.