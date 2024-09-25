House approves Marcos admin’s proposed P6.3T budget for 2025, retains cut in Sara Duterte’s office

The House of Representatives passed on late Wednesday the Marcos administration's P6.352 trillion spending plan for 2025, poised to be the highest national budget ever approved by Congress.

The House took 53 days to approve House Bill 10800 or the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), but still beat its self-imposed deadline.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified the bill as urgent, allowing the lower chamber to approve it on second and third readings on the same day, during the last session of Congress before it goes into a month-long recess.

The measure successfully hurdled the plenary with 285 affirmative votes, with only the three-member Makabayan bloc voting against it.

Progressive groups—Gabriela, ACT Teachers, and Kabataan—lamented that the proposed budget doesn't address the needs of Filipinos, citing a lack of funding for health, basic social services, and low-cost housing.

Next year's allocation is 10.1 percent higher than this year's P5.768 trillion, equivalent to 22.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The education sector, including the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education, received the lion's share of the national allocation, P977.6 billion, or 15.4 percent of the National Expenditure Program.

It was followed by the Department of Public Works and Highways with P900 billion in funding and the Department of Health and its attached agencies with P297.6 billion.

Under the House-approved measure, the P1.3 billion budget cut in the Office of the Vice President was retained, leaving it with P733.198 million from its initial request of P2.03 billion.