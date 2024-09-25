House approves DA, NIA 2025 budgets

The House of Representatives (HoR) has approved the budgets of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) for 2025, with several lawmakers pledging to increase funding allocations to enhance farm yield and farmers’ incomes.

The DA is set to receive a budget of P200.19 billion next year, which is 19.5 percent higher than this year’s National Expenditure Program (NEP). Meanwhile, NIA’s proposed budget is P42.57 billion, slightly more than last year's NEP of P41.7 billion.

Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin, who co-sponsored the budgets for both agencies, said that despite the increase in NEP allocation, the budget allocation remains insufficient given the numerous needs of local farmers and fishermen.

During the floor deliberations on Monday at the HoR, the lawmaker said that the current administration inherited the 27-year backlog of the agriculture sector.

She also noted that additional funding could be secured during the bicameral conference committee discussions to finalize the General Appropriations Act.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. welcomed the pledges of support for additional funding.

“Any additional budget that we could get from Congress will allow DA to step up efforts to ensure food security, modernize agriculture, and improve the lives of millions of farmers, fishermen, and their families,” he said.

The DA, with its goal of modernizing the farming sector, earlier expressed its plans to establish more farm infrastructure, roads and bridges, irrigations, and postharvest facilities nationwide.