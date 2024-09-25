High-profile cases that shaped a new legacy

“Justice delayed is justice denied” is a common refrain in discussions about the Philippine court system’s inefficiencies. Yet, some high-profile cases challenge this notion, leading many to accept that certain matters require time.

Navarro-Cornejo case

Recently, the public seemed to have overlooked the case involving actor-comedian Vhong Navarro, who made a long-awaited return to his hosting duties on a popular noontime show in 2023.

In 2014, Navarro faced his biggest challenge after he visited model Deniece Cornejo in Taguig City. The meetup resulted in Navarro ending up in a hospital bed with bruises.

The actor was beaten up by Cornejo’s friend, businessman Cedric Lee and several others.

Cornejo claimed she was sexually assaulted by Navarro while the latter said they were engaged in a consensual act.

Cornejo filed rape charges against Navarro, who in turn filed complaints for illegal detention, serious physical injuries, grave threats, grave coercion and unlawful arrest against her, Lee and their friends with the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Navarro was detained by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and posted P1-million bail in connection with the charges filed by Cornejo. Lee and his associates were charged as well for what happened to Navarro.

Nine years later, the Supreme Court’s Third Division found the testimony of Cornejo to be inconsistent and dismissed the case for lack of probable cause.

The following year, a Taguig court found Lee, Cornejo, Ferdinand Guerrero and Simeon Raz, Lee’s associates, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of serious illegal detention for ransom and sentenced them to maximum imprisonment of 40 years.

Current Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the conviction was a testament to the hard work and dedication of state prosecutors who handled the case, and added that the DoJ will always serve as a beacon of hope for victims of injustice.

Laude murder case

In 2015, the DoJ affirmed the findings of the City Prosecutor of Olongapo City in the murder of Jennifer Laude by US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton. Laude was strangled by Pemberton in 2014 after he learned while they were engaged in intimacy that the former was a transgender.

The DoJ said all the evidence pointed to Pemberton’s guilt. The US Marine entered a “not guilty” plea, claiming his actions were done in “self-defense.”

The Olongapo court found Pemberton guilty of homicide and sentenced him to from six to 12 years in prison. Although the Laude family had hoped for a murder charge, they expressed satisfaction with the outcome, knowing that he would still serve time.

Pemberton was imprisoned at Camp Aguinaldo and paid fines to the Laude family totaling P4.5 million.

In 2016, Olongapo Regional Trial Court Branch 74 reduced Pemberton’s maximum sentence from 12 years to 10 with the possibility of bail being denied.

In 2020, then President Rodrigo Duterte granted Pemberton an absolute pardon and he returned to the United States.

Duterte received backlash from the LGBTQ community, as well as from senators and celebrities some of whom called the presidential pardon a “mockery” of the judicial system in the Philippines.

Nevertheless, the Justice Department’s actions in this case were commendable.

Maguindanao massacre

Perhaps the most unfortunate tragedy this nation has faced was the Maguindanao Massacre where 58 persons, including 32 journalists and media workers, were killed.

This was a landmark case as the Philippines was then known as one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists. This also was a dark turn for Philippine politics.

On 23 November 2009, supporters of then Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, including his wife and other female relatives, were on their way to file his certificate of candidacy for governor. He was running against the Ampatuan family, particularly Andal Ampatuan Jr.

The Mangudadatu convoy was ambushed by the Ampatuans and all were killed with high-powered firearms.

In an attempt to cover up the hideous crime, the Ampatuans and their private army dug up a piece of land and buried their victims in their vehicles.

The perpetrators were sentenced to life in prison after a decade of court hearings.

While delays hampered the delivery of justice, the DoJ remained firm in its pursuit of the truth and set a precedent for the future of Philippine politics, election-related violence and the protection of the press.

Broadcaster’s assassination

The assassination of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa on 3 October 2022 sent shock waves across the country, highlighting the urgent need to protect journalists.

Mabasa was known for his radio program “Lapid Fire” on which he tackled corruption in government.

In the current administration, he revealed irregularities in the importation of sugar by the Sugar Regulatory Administration which led to the resignation of Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.

Lapid was on his way home in Las Piñas City when he was gunned down not far from his home. His recent exposé concerned former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag and another BuCor officer Ricardo Zulueta.

The gunman, identified as Joel Escorial, surrendered to authorities on 17 October 2022. He confessed to the crime and pointed to Edmon and Israel Dimaculangan as his partners in crime who said that they received their orders from a person named “Orlando” or “Orly,” who in turn received his orders from a person incarcerated in the New Bilibid Prison later identified as Jun Villamor.

Another “middleman” was identified as Christopher Bacoto, also known as Jerry Sandoval, who ordered Escorial, the Dimaculangan brothers, and “Orly” to gun down Lapid.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bantag and Zulueta as well as their accomplices. Zulueta reportedly died due to a heart attack in Bataan.

While the case is still ongoing, the Justice Department continues its efforts to arrest Bantag and others involved in the crime.

Negros Oriental governor’s slay

Another significant case that troubled the DoJ was the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023 by unidentified assailants at his residence in Pamplona in the province.

At the time, he was distributing aid to local beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) program. Nine other people were killed in the shooting, which left 17 injured.

Authorities looked at eight suspects, including two masterminds, one of whom was identified as Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr.

Teves represented the Third District of Negros Oriental in Congress until his removal from office in August 2023. He is currently detained in Timor Leste after an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him. He is awaiting extradition to the Philippines to face murder charges.

POGO, Quiboloy issues

The DoJ is currently investigating Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) to uncover the truth about the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, along with her siblings Shiela and Wesley Guo, and Cassandra Li Ong. While they all briefly escaped the Philippines, all except for Wesley have since been returned and are now facing inquiries in both Congress and the courts.

The DoJ is also pursuing actions against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, who recently surrendered to authorities and is facing human trafficking and sexual abuse charges.

These cases will ultimately shape the legacy of the Justice Department in modern times. The pillars of justice, the halls of freedom and the scales of fairness are evident in the DoJ’s current efforts, clearly reflecting its commitment to serving the Filipino people.