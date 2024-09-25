Go champions education for all

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended his support to scholars of the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) Tulong Dunong Scholarship Program during his Malasakit Team’s visit to Batangas State University in Batangas City on Monday, 23 September.

The Tulong Dunong Program, administered by CHED and supported by Go, provides financial assistance to qualified students, empowering them to pursue their college education.

In his message to the scholars, Go emphasized the importance of education, encouraging the students to study hard as they represent the future of the nation. He acknowledged the scholars' dedication, saying, “You are the future leaders of this country. Continue striving for excellence in your studies, and rest assured that we will support you every step of the way.”

Go’s Malasakit Team provided snacks, shirts, pens, and vitamins to 246 scholars. There were also select recipients of basketballs and volleyballs.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, Senator Go underscored his commitment to advancing programs that bolster the education sector. He affirmed that through initiatives like the CHED Tulong Dunong Scholarship, more Filipino students will have access to quality education, which is crucial for the country's development.