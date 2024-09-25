Globe at Home, Samsung partner to elevate Filipino home entertainment

Globe At Home and the undisputed Global No. 1 TV and Soundbar brand, Samsung, have joined forces in a first-of-its-kind offer sure to give Filipinos an upscaled home entertainment experience.

With every purchase of a Samsung Smart TV, customers will get a free GFiber Prepaid installation worth Php 1,499. This exclusive offer is available at select authorized Samsung dealers until December 31, 2024.

With Samsung’s cutting-edge AI TV technology, powered by Globe’s reliable and consistent GFiber Prepaid, the industry leaders commit to deliver a seamless viewing experience. This allows customers to enjoy a world of endless content, immediately after setting up their TV without the hassle of arranging internet service separately.

Samsung TVs are renowned for their advanced features, superior picture and sound quality, making the brand a top choice for home entertainment. This reputation is further reinforced by Samsung’s long-standing commitment to durability, security, connectivity, and excellence in technology.

Meanwhile, GFiber Prepaid offers reloadable UNLI internet connection, providing customers reliable internet connection at speeds of up to 50 Mbps with no lockups. GFiber Prepaid is designed to be as flexible as it is reliable, with pay-per-use options and a 24-hour installation guarantee, making it an ideal choice for households seeking convenience and quality.

“Our strategic partnership with Samsung reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the needs of modern Filipino households,” said Abigail Cardino, VP and Head of Brand Management for Globe’s Broadband Business.

“With free GFiber Prepaid installation, we’re not only delivering a dependable internet connection but also ensuring that our customers can fully enjoy the best in entertainment technology,” she added.

Samsung’s vision is to provide customers a new and exciting way to upscale their home entertainment with AI technology, according to Samsung Electronics Philippines Head of AV Chris Almazan. “As the Global #1 TV and Soundbar brand for 18 and 10 years respectively, it is our tradition of innovation that enables us to provide a best-in-class experience for our users consistently. And with this partnership with Globe at Home, we are excited to be part of even more Filipino households with an offer that will truly upscale their home entertainment experience.”

With this limited-time promotion, customers can take advantage of the best in TV technology alongside a dependable internet connection, ensuring a superior viewing experience from day one.