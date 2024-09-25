French shipping firm to ply domestic trade

French global shipping and logistics company CMA CGM is set to provide interisland services in the country.

French and Micronesia Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel revealed the news at the La Conference Bleue where officials of CMA CGM also spoke but did not elaborate on the shipping operation.

According to the pronouncement’s primer sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE, the formal announcement of CMA CGM’s new shipping services will be on Friday at the Hilton Manila Hotel Ballroom, Pasay City.

Bo Wegener, chief executive officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, along with its other senior executives, will discuss how this new domestic service will support Philippine economic growth by bolstering domestic trade and providing local businesses with more efficient and reliable shipping solutions — a significant first from an international shipping company.

CMA CGM owns one of the largest and youngest fleet of reefer containers and provides all types of containers for general cargo and project cargo in the world.

In the Philippines, the company handles shipments under four brands: CMA CGM, APL, CNC and ANL.

CMA CGM has offices in Manila, Subic, Cebu, Davao, General Santos and Cagayan de Oro.