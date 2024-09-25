ETHEL BOOBA NOW CEO OF HER OWN BEAUTY BRAND

Comedian Ethel Booba takes on a new role as the chief executive officer of her own beauty brand, Klir White. The popular live comedy host was spotted at the 2024 BeauCon Manila in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, on Saturday.
Ethel mentioned that her husband and chief operating officer, Jessie Salazar, joined the business in June 2024 after being motivated by the success stories of other beauty microbusiness brands.
“Yung ibang nagbi-business na ganito, na-inspire ako. Pinag-usapan namin mabuti. Siya talaga [Salazar] nakaisip (I was inspired by others who are in this business. We talked about it thoroughly. He [Salazar] really thought of this idea),” Ethel said.
“Mga momshie, gusto mag-business, lahat ng small business, simula lang ‘yan. Abangan ninyo (To all the moms, if you want to start a business, all small businesses are just the beginning. Stay tuned),” she added.
The comedian is among the 50-plus brand owners who joined the group for BeauCon Manila 2024 in hopes of taking local beauty products to the next level.
Salazar explained that they wanted to prove that beauty doesn’t require splurging by introducing a new whitening and firming soap that delivers results without breaking the bank.
“Hindi ganon ka-mahal magpaganda. Premium pero abot kaya. Nakita namin nag-grow ang business. We are doing the product at minimal income pero kasi nababalik namin sa tao yung product. Mura pero premium (Being beautiful doesn’t have to be that expensive. It’s premium but affordable. We’ve seen the business grow. We are producing the product with minimal income, but we are giving back to people through the product. It’s cheap but premium),” he reasoned.
Ethel and her husband revealed that they are very hands-on in their newly formed business.
“Kayang kaya. Through online naman eh. Wala kaming staff, kaming dalawa lang. Tingnan mo eyebags ko. Grabe, ang busy pala. Sobrang dami ng tanong at inquiries, pero nakakatuwa pagtanggap. Sobrang bago pa lang kami (We can do this. It’s all online, you know. We don’t have any staff; it’s just the two of us. Look at my eyebags! Wow, it’s really busy. There are so many questions and inquiries, but it’s rewarding to receive them. We’re still very new at this),” Ethel said.
Ethel also mentioned that her showbiz career is still ongoing and teased surprises in the coming months.
“Maraming pasabog. May nag-inquire sa series. Pero ayoko pabayaan ang mga distributors ko; papunta na doon ang puso ko. Iba eh (There are many surprises to look forward to. Someone inquired about the series. But I don’t want to neglect my distributors; my heart is already going in that direction. It’s different, you know),” she said.
The couple said they plan to release a product line that includes serums, capsules, lotions and sunblocks in the near future.