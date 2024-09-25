ETHEL BOOBA NOW CEO OF HER OWN BEAUTY BRAND

Comedian Ethel Booba takes on a new role as the chief executive officer of her own beauty brand, Klir White. The popular live comedy host was spotted at the 2024 BeauCon Manila in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, on Saturday.

Ethel mentioned that her husband and chief operating officer, Jessie Salazar, joined the business in June 2024 after being motivated by the success stories of other beauty microbusiness brands.

“Yung ibang nagbi-business na ganito, na-inspire ako. Pinag-usapan namin mabuti. Siya talaga [Salazar] nakaisip (I was inspired by others who are in this business. We talked about it thoroughly. He [Salazar] really thought of this idea),” Ethel said.

“Mga momshie, gusto mag-business, lahat ng small business, simula lang ‘yan. Abangan ninyo (To all the moms, if you want to start a business, all small businesses are just the beginning. Stay tuned),” she added.

The comedian is among the 50-plus brand owners who joined the group for BeauCon Manila 2024 in hopes of taking local beauty products to the next level.

Salazar explained that they wanted to prove that beauty doesn’t require splurging by introducing a new whitening and firming soap that delivers results without breaking the bank.

“Hindi ganon ka-mahal magpaganda. Premium pero abot kaya. Nakita namin nag-grow ang business. We are doing the product at minimal income pero kasi nababalik namin sa tao yung product. Mura pero premium (Being beautiful doesn’t have to be that expensive. It’s premium but affordable. We’ve seen the business grow. We are producing the product with minimal income, but we are giving back to people through the product. It’s cheap but premium),” he reasoned.