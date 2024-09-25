Early prevention vital vs rabies

Ahead of the celebration of World Rabies Day, a veterinarian stressed the importance of early prevention against the zoonotic disease.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Philippine Animal Hospital Association president Dr. Mitzi Padrinao stressed that rabies remains a pressing issue in the country today.

“When a person is bitten by a dog or cat with rabies, it is truly fatal. There is no cure,” Padrinao said. “For example, if a person is bitten and the virus reaches the brain, there is no medication. There is no cure, so it is extremely dangerous and can be fatal, especially if not treated promptly.”

Although 100 percent fatal, rabies is preventable if one gets vaccinated quickly after exposure, according to Padrinao, as she stressed the importance of raising awareness about rabies, stressing the role of the government and academia.

“We need to have social awareness and inform the public about how dangerous rabies is. We need to tell especially the children,” Padrinao said.

She also urged children who were bitten or scratched by a dog or cat to immediately tell their parents. She also encouraged parents not to scold their children.