DoLE profiles workers affected by POGO ban

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Wednesday disclosed that the national government has already began profiling workers of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) who will be rendered jobless after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the shutdown of all their operations by the end of the year.

In a statement, the Labor department said that it has already profiled 27,747 of the 40,692 Filipino workers under the POGO industry, based on figures from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The latest reports show that 19,754 workers were profiled in Metro Manila, 142 in Central Luzon, 7,387 in Calabarzon, and 14 in Central Visayas. They were reported to have had an average pay of P16,000 to P22,000.