DoJ takes a stand against human trafficking

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is committed to its relentless campaign against human traffickers, intensifying efforts to combat the exploitation of children, women, the elderly and other vulnerable individuals victimized by poverty.

However, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledges that it cannot tackle this issue alone. A comprehensive “whole-of-nation” approach is needed, bringing together citizens, non-government organizations, business corporations like telcos and international partners to work towards a common goal: ending modern-day slavery.

The Inter-Agency Against Trafficking (IACAT) has underscored the importance of involving the whole nation to help the government curb human trafficking.

Under the leadership of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the DoJ has strengthened IACAT, which includes 27 other organizations. Co-chaired by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the council comprises members from the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Immigration, and various NGOs.

The DoJ has emphasized the government’s unwavering efforts to combat human trafficking, which has positioned the Philippines as a leader in this fight. Notably, the country achieved Tier 1 status in the 2024 Trafficking in Persons report released by the US State Department, highlighting significant progress in addressing human trafficking.

In many cases, human traffickers are often family members, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to track them down. Therefore, citizen support is crucial in the state’s efforts to end modern-day slavery.

The DoJ is also serious in its efforts to safeguard human rights and thwart extrajudicial killings and other barbaric practices.

Remulla said the DoJ guarantees that reforms are in place to change the mindset and attitudes of erring law enforcers and hold them responsible for their actions.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the criminal justice system and hold to account the perpetrators of these violations,” he said.

Those in charge of administering justice are reminded that there are no shortcuts to enforcing peace and order as it is of primordial consideration that, as responsible state enforcers, the rule of law should always be upheld and human rights must always be protected and promoted.

The DoJ, as the principal law agency and legal counsel of the government, remains deeply committed to the administration’s thrust towards a Bagong Pilipinas — one that is safe, peaceful, and just.

The IACAT is the body mandated by law to coordinate and monitor the implementation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, with the Department of Justice as the lead agency.

The IACAT conducts many different projects geared towards the elimination of trafficking in persons in the country, the prevention of trafficking, the protection and rehabilitation of victims, and the conviction of offenders.

Remulla has said that those involved in extrajudicial killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war are among the DoJ’s targets.

Remulla made the statement as the United Nations Human Rights Committee reviewed some of the Philippines’ pressing issues during the 3,919th meeting of the 136th session of the international body last year.

“Forty-six police officers were charged in court from the 302 cases that were referred to the National Bureau of Investigation; 222 officers were found administratively liable and suspended from the service,” he said.

Remulla said the DoJ has “strengthened the witness protection program to encourage civil society organizations, witnesses and families of victims to come forward.”