Discovery Primea brings exotic yet familiar Colombian cuisine to Manila

At Discovery Primea's Flame Restaurant, Colombian guest chef Alex Nessim walked members of the press through the preparation of two classic meriendas (snacks) from his country, Patacones con Ceviche (marinated shrimp on a deep-fried plantain) and Encocado de Cangrejo (crab cooked in coconut milk with herbs and spices). This short presentation and demo came ahead of the 26 September Flavors of Colombia dinner event at Flame.

While he mixed ceviche ingredients in a bowl or showed us how to knead arepa dough (think of a cross between a corn tortilla and Indian butter naan), he emphasized how these snacks were nothing fancy in Colombia; they were street food that students could afford or that office workers could bring home for a convenient dinner.

The ceviche used ketchup and mayonnaise, after all.