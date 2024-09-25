Delivering justice at the speed of right

Alice Guo: A Victory for Accountability

Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, had been implicated in various crimes ranging from corruption to drug trafficking, yet managed to leave the country even after a lookout bulletin order was issued. Her escape added to public skepticism about the justice system’s capacity to hold the powerful accountable.

In an effort to restore public confidence, the DoJ, in collaboration with immigration authorities, worked to track down and arrest Guo, sending a strong message that public officials cannot simply slip away. Her capture represents a critical win for the DoJ and signals that no one, no matter how well-connected, can evade justice indefinitely.

A New Era for the DoJ

These high-profile arrests and extradition efforts point to a larger trend of reform within the DoJ.

Under Secretary Remulla’s leadership, the DoJ has adopted a more proactive stance, shedding the old image of a slow, ineffective institution. The days of endless delays, legal technicalities and special favors appear to be fading into the past. In their place is a department that prioritizes swift action and accountability.

Secretary Remulla has stated in various public appearances that justice delayed is justice denied — a sentiment that is now being reflected in the department’s renewed sense of urgency. His leadership has empowered the DoJ to cut through bureaucratic red tape and streamline processes, making the delivery of justice faster and more efficient. The result is a judicial system that is more responsive to the needs of the public, and more effective in holding criminals accountable.

Challenges Ahead

Despite these victories, challenges remain. The justice system still faces a backlog of cases, and corruption within local governments and law enforcement agencies is an ongoing concern. While the DoJ is making strides, systemic reforms will be needed to ensure that these recent successes become the norm rather than the exception.

Moreover, there is always the risk of political interference, particularly in cases involving influential individuals. The public will be closely watching how the DoJ handles future cases and whether this new era of accountability will extend to all corners of Philippine society.

Looking back, the recent arrests and ongoing extradition efforts under Secretary Crispin Remulla mark a pivotal moment for the Philippine justice system. By showing that no one is above the law, the DoJ is slowly restoring public confidence in the rule of law.

Justice is not just being served, it is being delivered at the speed of right — swiftly, efficiently, and without fear or favor. If the current momentum is sustained, the Philippines may finally shed its reputation as a country where justice is endlessly delayed, and where powerful figures can evade accountability.