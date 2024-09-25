Delivering justice at the speed of right

In recent years, the Philippine justice system has often been criticized for its sluggish pace, with cases dragging on for decades and high-profile fugitives seemingly evading the law with ease.
However, the tide appears to be turning under the leadership of Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla. In a series of bold actions, the Department of Justice has taken significant steps toward bringing high-profile fugitives to justice — proving that the wheels of justice in the country are, at long last, rolling.
The arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the looming extradition of former Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., and the capture of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo are examples of what appears to be a concerted effort by the current administration to restore faith in the justice system.
Under Remulla’s helm, the DoJ has shown it is not only committed to delivering justice, but also doing so on time and on target.
The Case of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy
For years, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC), has been entangled in allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to human trafficking. Quiboloy’s case has been a polarizing issue in Philippine politics, with his influential religious group providing him a substantial support base. Despite an arrest warrant and red notice from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Quiboloy managed to evade capture, raising concerns that he was receiving special treatment from the authorities.
Yet this year, a coordinated effort involving both the Philippine National Police and the DoJ resulted in Quiboloy’s arrest. The service of the warrant, although criticized by some as an overkill due to the large police deployment, symbolized a no-nonsense approach in delivering justice. Remulla’s firm stance on this issue has reinforced the notion that even individuals with significant influence are not immune to the law.
Arnolfo Teves Jr.: Facing Extradition
Another high-profile figure facing justice is former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., who fled the country amid allegations he orchestrated the murder of political rival Governor Roel Degamo. Teves, already suspended from his congressional duties, had been hiding abroad for months while denying any involvement in the crime.
Despite evading the authorities for a time, Remulla’s DoJ moved swiftly to initiate extradition proceedings. Through diplomatic channels and cooperation with international law enforcement agencies, the DoJ is close to bringing Teves back to the Philippines to face the charges against him.
This case is particularly important because it highlights the DoJ’s ability to pursue criminals beyond national borders, demonstrating that justice in the Philippines is not bound by geographical limitations.
Alice Guo: A Victory for Accountability
Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, had been implicated in various crimes ranging from corruption to drug trafficking, yet managed to leave the country even after a lookout bulletin order was issued. Her escape added to public skepticism about the justice system’s capacity to hold the powerful accountable.
In an effort to restore public confidence, the DoJ, in collaboration with immigration authorities, worked to track down and arrest Guo, sending a strong message that public officials cannot simply slip away. Her capture represents a critical win for the DoJ and signals that no one, no matter how well-connected, can evade justice indefinitely.
A New Era for the DoJ
These high-profile arrests and extradition efforts point to a larger trend of reform within the DoJ.
Under Secretary Remulla’s leadership, the DoJ has adopted a more proactive stance, shedding the old image of a slow, ineffective institution. The days of endless delays, legal technicalities and special favors appear to be fading into the past. In their place is a department that prioritizes swift action and accountability.
Secretary Remulla has stated in various public appearances that justice delayed is justice denied — a sentiment that is now being reflected in the department’s renewed sense of urgency. His leadership has empowered the DoJ to cut through bureaucratic red tape and streamline processes, making the delivery of justice faster and more efficient. The result is a judicial system that is more responsive to the needs of the public, and more effective in holding criminals accountable.
Challenges Ahead
Despite these victories, challenges remain. The justice system still faces a backlog of cases, and corruption within local governments and law enforcement agencies is an ongoing concern. While the DoJ is making strides, systemic reforms will be needed to ensure that these recent successes become the norm rather than the exception.
Moreover, there is always the risk of political interference, particularly in cases involving influential individuals. The public will be closely watching how the DoJ handles future cases and whether this new era of accountability will extend to all corners of Philippine society.
Looking back, the recent arrests and ongoing extradition efforts under Secretary Crispin Remulla mark a pivotal moment for the Philippine justice system. By showing that no one is above the law, the DoJ is slowly restoring public confidence in the rule of law.
Justice is not just being served, it is being delivered at the speed of right — swiftly, efficiently, and without fear or favor. If the current momentum is sustained, the Philippines may finally shed its reputation as a country where justice is endlessly delayed, and where powerful figures can evade accountability.