Del Monte unveils Carbonara sauce

Happy has unveiled the new Del Monte Extra Creamy Carbonara Pasta sauce which is a leap forward in creaminess and meaty goodness.

With its new and improved taste, it’s essential to pasta dishes that taste like a celebration.

The Pasta Happy Hour was a by-invitation-only fun event for promo winners and select media at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, and was live-streamed on Del Monte’s official social media accounts.

Prizes galore

One of the memorable activities was the pasta roulette for a chance to win prizes, including Kitchenomics cookbooks, mittens/aprons and kitchen equipment.

There was a pasta gallery that featured pasta dishes and pizzas made of Del Monte Extra Creamy Carbonara.

The chicken and mushroom truffle, beef stroganoff, salmon creamed spinach lasagna, shrimp and pesto cream pasta, and four cheese mini bacon pizzas were highly raved.

Ivan King, Del Monte’s group brand manager, was present during the event.