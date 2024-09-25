CRAVING FOR MORE: Breakthrough win makes Tatum, Celtics hungrier

BOSTON (AFP) — Jayson Tatum said Tuesday the Boston Celtics are hungry for more titles as they prepare to launch the defense of their National Basketball Association (NBA) crown when the new season tips off next month.

After years of agonizing near-misses and playoff disappointments, Tatum and the Celtics ended a 16-year title drought in June to claim a record-breaking 18th NBA championship.

Tatum told reporters at the Celtics media day on Tuesday he hoped Boston’s victory last season was only the beginning of a new era of success for the team.

“It was never just about just trying to win one right?” Tatum said.

“Now you get to be at least in the same room with the other Celtics, great teams, the other great players.”

“All the guys that I looked up to growing up, at least won one championship. So now it’s just a conversation of how great are you trying to be? What tier you’re trying to be mentioned in when it’s all said and done?”

Tatum, a member of the USA’s gold-medal winning squad at the Paris Olympics, added that heading into the new season as NBA champions was a “different” feeling.

“It does feel different being up here as a champion and knowing what it takes, and wanting to be on the top of the mountain as many times as you can,” he added.

“The important thing is being proud of what we did last season and last year was amazing. We were an incredible team, and we made history.”

The Celtics will tackle the 2024-2025 campaign with the bulk of last season’s championship-winning roster intact.

Former Celtics coach and now president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, said he had no hesitation in using effectively the same squad this season.

“Generally, I wouldn’t mind a tweak or two just because I think that those things can galvanize you, can give you a jolt, can give you the juice that you need,” Stevens said.

“But I think that these guys are galvanized by each other. They have a unique chemistry and they deserve the opportunity to attack this challenge together.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, meanwhile, said the coming season represented a test of his team’s “internal motivation.”

“We want to win a championship every single year — that’s the goal, that’s the standard, that’s the expectation,” he said.

“We have to have an open mindset, not a fixed mindset. Just because something worked before doesn’t mean it’s going to work again. That’s the challenge.”

“It tests you. Being in a situation like this tests why you do what you do — because you can’t only do it for the good times.”

“But I think going through successes and failures kind of tests your internal, intrinsic motivation as to what you’re really going after.”

Boston opens the 2024-2025 season against the New York Knicks on 22 October.