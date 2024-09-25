Cordillera seeks tourism boost through Mr. Grand Philippines

BAGUIO CITY — The tourism industry in the Cordillera Region is set for a potential boost as it hosts the "Mr. Grand Philippines" Cordillera Pageant 2024 for the first time.

Councilor Belmer Elis of La Trinidad, Benguet, shared that they are expecting 20 candidates from the six provinces and two cities of the Cordillera. The pageant will be held in Benguet Province, coinciding with La Trinidad’s celebration of Tourism Week.

Elis, who chairs the Committee on Tourism of the Sangguniang Bayan of La Trinidad, said the pre-pageant will take place on 26 September 2024, with the coronation on 28 September 2024. He added that the event presents a great opportunity for the Cordillera Region, particularly La Trinidad, to promote its tourism destinations.

The municipal government of La Trinidad recently launched its Tourism Week, highlighting the rich culture and heritage of the town under the theme "Tourism and Peace." On 27 September 2024, a "Dance for Peace" will feature traditional dances from the municipality.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Bayan of La Trinidad is pushing to institutionalize "Kinedaring" or "Kading" (the dance of the spirits) as the official community dance of the municipality. The "Tayaw ni Kading or Kinedaring" is a ceremonial dance seeking blessings from ancestral spirits for guidance during important events. This motion is spearheaded by Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Richard Wacnisen.