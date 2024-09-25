Caloocan warehouse raid yield ‘methanol-based alcohol’

Joint operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Trade and Industry and Food and Drug Administration raided a warehouse in North Caloocan on Wednesday, uncovering a manufacturing plant producing and selling fake ethyl alcohol.

A woman, identified as the owner of the company, was arrested. She admitted that the company did not have a permit to operate.

The disinfecting alcohol they were selling was counterfeit, as was its label. The label claimed to be 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, but in reality, it was 90 percent methanol, a highly toxic alcohol that can cause severe health damage or even death.