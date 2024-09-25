‘Bulalo’ wins top awards at Food and Wine Festival

The well-loved bulalo dish from Tagaytay took center stage at the recently concluded Food and Wine Festival organized by the Department of Tourism-City of Tagaytay and the Tagaytay Tourism Council, where Summit Ridge Tagaytay emerged as the third placer in both the Creative Bulalo Challenge and the People’s Choice Awards.
At the helm of this culinary team is SRT’s executive chef Ernie Baculio, who led the team during a 15-minute live cooking demo. The team bested 15 other entries.
Chef Ernie, along with his teammates chef Angelo Joseph Garcia and chef Arcy Banez, concocted a secret recipe that made their winning entry the most appetizing to the panel of judges. “The taste comes from the marinade of garlic, aioli and onion in the bone marrow — a base ingredient for bulalo,” says chef Ernie. The result is an explosion of all the flavors one would expect from Tagaytay’s most popular and signature dish.
The winning dish will be available on the Café Summit Tagaytay menu.