‘Bulalo’ wins top awards at Food and Wine Festival

The well-loved bulalo dish from Tagaytay took center stage at the recently concluded Food and Wine Festival organized by the Department of Tourism-City of Tagaytay and the Tagaytay Tourism Council, where Summit Ridge Tagaytay emerged as the third placer in both the Creative Bulalo Challenge and the People’s Choice Awards.

At the helm of this culinary team is SRT’s executive chef Ernie Baculio, who led the team during a 15-minute live cooking demo. The team bested 15 other entries.