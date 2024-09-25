BI takes custody of PCG-intercepted 7 Chinese nationals

Seven Chinese nationals apprehended by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for violating immigration laws are now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), according to a report released on Wednesday, 25 September.

On 15 September, the suspects, ranging in age from 30-45, detained by the PCG on board the M/V Sangko Uno, discovered at Navotas City port.

The seven Chinese citizens, Kang Yinxi, Wei Jiarui, Zhuang Chugen, Guo Yibin, Lin Zongsen, Liu Xinfu, and Chen Min, were arrested after being discovered to be undocumented. Five days later, they were turned over to BI for deportation proceedings.

Acting BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado ensured a more aggressive approach to stopping the actions of unauthorized immigrants and condemned severe violations of the country's immigration laws.

"This operation sends a strong message: the Philippines is not a playground for illegal aliens. The BI, along with our partners like the Coast Guard, will continue to stand against foreign threats to our sovereignty," Atty. Viado stated.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. stated that the accused were operating illegally within the Philippine waters and without proper documentation.

Atty. Viado commended the PCG's diligence in guarding the country's maritime borders, calling their actions "critical in stopping illegal entrants." Foreign syndicates are prevented from entering our nation illegally thanks to the PCG's diligent efforts patrolling our oceans.