Andres assumes OIC post in ERC

Yesterday, while it may have been an ordinary Wednesday for most, it marked a significant transition at the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) as a new officer-in-charge (OIC) officially assumed leadership.

Former Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres formally assumed office yesterday as the OIC, chairperson, and chief executive officer of the ERC.

His appointment was governed by a memorandum from the Office of the Executive Secretary last 20 September, officially designating him as OIC chairperson of the Commission.

“I will perform my functions as ERC Officer-in-Charge Chairman with utmost fairness and independence. ERC will act expeditiously on all pending matters to foster competition and ultimately drive down the price of electricity and protect consumers,” Andres said.

Andres meets commissioners

Despite the leadership transition, the ERC assured stakeholders that its operations will remain fully functional and uninterrupted, continuing to meet the needs of Filipino consumers and the energy sector.

According to the ERC, Andres already held an initial meeting with ERC Commissioners Alexis M. Lumbatan, Catherine P. Maceda, Floresinda G. Baldo-Digal, and Marko Romeo L. Fuentes, as well as executive director Nancy Aurora Q. Fajardo and general counsel Heiddi V. Barrozo.

The meeting served to brief Andres on the agency’s core mandates and to address urgent matters requiring immediate action to ensure continuity in critical decisions at the ERC.

Andres also convened the Management Committee, stressing the need for swift resolution of all pending ERC matters.

Andres holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of the Philippines School of Economics. He has been a Career Executive Service Officer eligible since 2009 and completed directorship training with the Institute of Corporate Directors.