Amores in trouble after shooting incident

NorthPort guard John Amores is in hot water after being involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Maytalang Uno, Lumban, Laguna, on Wednesday evening.

CCTV footage circulating on social media captured gunshots fired at around 6:26 p.m.

According to reports, Amores was chasing Lee Cacalda after the two men got into an altercation following a basketball game.

The Batang Pier guard could face charges of illegal possession of firearms and attempted murder for his actions.

Amores gained notoriety in 2022 during his stint at Jose Rizal University after going on a punching spree against College of Saint Benilde in Season 98 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.