AFP CHIEF VISITS ADAS EVENT

LOOK: Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. visits exhibitors' booths at this year's Asian Defense and Security (ADAS) event at the World Trade Center Metro Manila on Wednesday, 25 September 2024. The ADAS event showcases more than 200 companies from 36 countries offering cutting-edge defense and security products and solutions. The AFP chief also had his photo taken while sitting in the cockpit of a Saab JAS 39 Gripen, a light single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft built by Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab AB. KING RODRIGUEZ











Copied