Abandoned illegal drugs seized

The Bureau of Customs-Port of NAIA (BoC-NAIA) and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) reported that its operatives intercepted more than P1.6 million worth of illegal drugs from five abandoned parcels at the warehouse of Central Mail Exchange Center in NAIA Complex.

Authorities said that the subjected parcels originated and shipped from Thailand and the United States destined for five individuals in Angeles City, Pampanga; Sultan Kudarat; Quezon City; San Miguel Bulacan; and Calbayog Street, Metro Manila.

The BoC-NAIA said that the parcels were declared as candy, toys, cookies, school supplies and men’s clothing, but when they passed through the X-ray machine, BoC-NAIA and PDEA personnel discovered they contained suspected illegal drugs.

Upon conducting a 100 percent physical examination, the authorities discovered a total of 1,049 grams of high-grade marijuana, also known as “Kush,” with an estimated street value of P1,468,600.

Additionally, 11 pieces of disposable vape cartridges containing liquid marijuana, also known as “Cannabis Oil,” were found with an estimated street value of P1,920.

All seized illegal drugs with a total value of P1,660,600 have been immediately turned over to the NAIA-PDEA-IADITG for further investigation and proper disposition.