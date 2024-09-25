A PORKY-FINE MEAL!

As Filipinos, we all love our pork. Among the most beloved dishes are inihaw na liempo, sinigang na baboy, crispy pata and the star of them all — lechon. Even the classic Filipino adobo was originally made with pork. This is a love affair for the ages, especially given Pinoys’ penchant for hearty yet comforting meals.
One reason why Taiwan pork fits seamlessly into the local culinary scene is its rich flavor and superior quality. What sets pork from Taiwan apart from that of other sources are the stringent farming standards and sustainable practices. These practices ensure that their animals are fed a proprietary blend of organic food, rich in nutrients and free of antibiotics. The pigs they raise are also free of any odors, making them more palatable when prepared and cooked.
Well, the proof is in the eating! “The Taiwan Pork Roadshow: A Tasting Dinner” at Flame Restaurant in Discovery Primea gave diners a taste of the culinary possibilities of the products from the island nation. Hosted by the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) and Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture, chef Luis Chikiamco, executive chef of Discovery Primea, and chef Carlo Miguel were tasked with creating a collaborative menu to showcase this truly special ingredient.
The dinner featured a blend of traditional and innovative pork dishes, providing a comprehensive taste of Taiwanese cuisine. The goal of both chefs for this degustation was to use pork in as many, if not all, of the dishes!
As the wine was poured at the beginning of dinner, guests got to whet their appetites with three small but very delicious bites: Adobo Rillettes with black garlic and balsamic ketchup, Smoked Bacon with Kimchi Apple and Mantou and Pork Sausage with rice sausage, pickled cucumber and raw garlic. All three dishes were reminiscent of common street food found when exploring Taiwanese night markets.
Then the feasting began! Before the first course could even be served, the chefs surprised diners with a course of Pork Knuckle Terrine with Sauce Gribiche. This slow-cooked dish showcased the versatility of the pork, highlighting how well it absorbed all the flavors of the liquid it was braised in.
The next dish, Crispy Pork Belly, complemented by sambal matti, soft egg, cilantro and crispy shallots, resonates with the Pinoy foodie’s heart due to its resemblance to the family favorite Lechon Kawali. Up next was a quick trip to Japan with Pork Ravioli “Danzai,” featuring juicy minced pork ravioli, succulent pork neck chashu and prawn swimming in a rich, porky broth.
The “official” third course crossed over to the lighter side with Lapu-Lapu topped with dried sausage XO sauce and Brussels sprouts. Rounding out the savory dishes for this celebration of pork was the last (and probably quintessentially Taiwanese) dish: Roasted “Black Pork” Belly Char Siu, served with matchang (savory sticky rice), chestnuts, spare ribs ragu, salted egg and pork floss. It was an explosion of flavors in every bite!
In keeping with their promise to let no course go without a hint of pork, chef Carlo Miguel created a playful twist on Taiwan’s famous pineapple pies. For starters, he sneaked some pork fat into his puff pastry, then topped it with roasted pineapples and a five-spice caramel. Of course, he finished it with chicharrón (crispy pork skin/fat) dust and Don Papa vanilla ice cream. That is one sinfully delightful treat!
What “The Taiwan Pork Roadshow: A Tasting Dinner” proves is that a truly good meal starts with the best ingredients. When one begins with a solid foundation and innovative presentation from imaginative chefs, the result will always be a meal that is one for the books.