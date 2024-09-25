A PORKY-FINE MEAL!

Well, the proof is in the eating! “The Taiwan Pork Roadshow: A Tasting Dinner” at Flame Restaurant in Discovery Primea gave diners a taste of the culinary possibilities of the products from the island nation. Hosted by the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) and Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture, chef Luis Chikiamco, executive chef of Discovery Primea, and chef Carlo Miguel were tasked with creating a collaborative menu to showcase this truly special ingredient.

The dinner featured a blend of traditional and innovative pork dishes, providing a comprehensive taste of Taiwanese cuisine. The goal of both chefs for this degustation was to use pork in as many, if not all, of the dishes!

As the wine was poured at the beginning of dinner, guests got to whet their appetites with three small but very delicious bites: Adobo Rillettes with black garlic and balsamic ketchup, Smoked Bacon with Kimchi Apple and Mantou and Pork Sausage with rice sausage, pickled cucumber and raw garlic. All three dishes were reminiscent of common street food found when exploring Taiwanese night markets.

Then the feasting began! Before the first course could even be served, the chefs surprised diners with a course of Pork Knuckle Terrine with Sauce Gribiche. This slow-cooked dish showcased the versatility of the pork, highlighting how well it absorbed all the flavors of the liquid it was braised in.

The next dish, Crispy Pork Belly, complemented by sambal matti, soft egg, cilantro and crispy shallots, resonates with the Pinoy foodie’s heart due to its resemblance to the family favorite Lechon Kawali. Up next was a quick trip to Japan with Pork Ravioli “Danzai,” featuring juicy minced pork ravioli, succulent pork neck chashu and prawn swimming in a rich, porky broth.