2 Pinay caregivers missing in Seoul

Authorities revealed on Wednesday that two Filipinas working as caregivers in Seoul have been reported missing from their accommodations following the Chuseok holiday, Korea’s Thanksgiving Day.

Reports said that the women were part of a group of 100 Filipino caregivers who arrived on 6 August and began working on 3 September under a pilot program aimed at easing the childcare burden for local households.

It added that the two caregivers became unreachable after leaving their accommodations in the Yeoksam neighborhood on 15 September despite being expected to return by 18 September 2024.

The reason for their disappearance remains unclear. However, officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) suspect dissatisfaction with the payment system is a contributing factor.

The caregivers reportedly received an average of KRW 500,000 (approximately P21,000) in their first pay on 20 September — a figure significantly lower than what workers in manufacturing jobs typically earn.