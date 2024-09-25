2 new Navy vessels arrive in Manila

Two Fast Attack Interdiction Crafts (FAICs) arrived in Manila as an additional asset to the Philippine Fleet.

Philippine Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Renato David, on Tuesday said the two FAIC vessels were delivered at Pier 15 of South Harbor, Manila on 17 September.

These FAIC vessels were designated with bow numbers PG908 and PG909, respectively.

The two new naval assets will serve as the seventh and the eighth fast boats under the Acero-class patrol vessels.

Similar to their predecessors, the newly delivered FAIC vessels are designed for high-speed operations, featuring advanced missile systems and sophisticated onboard technology, which enhances the Philippine Navy's capability to conduct rapid and effective maritime interdiction operations.

David said the arrival of these vessels underscores the continued modernization of the Philippine Navy and represents a crucial step toward bolstering the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) program of the country.