The battle for the last final slot in the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge is expected to be a nail-biter as De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas (UST) collide in a decisive Game 3 of their best-of-three duel on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Game time is set for 4 p.m., with the victor battling Far Eastern University (FEU) in a best-of-three finals series for the men’s crown.

The best-of-three finals will begin on Sunday also at the same Pasig venue.

Riding high on the momentum from their emphatic 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 victory last Sunday, the Green Spikers forced a sudden-death match to keep their title hopes alive.

UST took the opener of their semifinal series last week with a commanding comeback after dropping the opening set, claiming a 22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 triumph.

But La Salle responded fiercely in Game 2, dominating early and staying composed in the third set to clinch the win and keep their title-retention campaign alive.

“We need to stay hungrier,” said La Salle coach Jose Roque in Filipino, stressing the importance of focus and discipline in their system.

“Our attention to our game plan was key, and I think the initiative of the players to follow through on the coaches’ instructions was vital.”

Despite the Game 2 setback, the Golden Spikers remain resolute and determined to secure the win and keep their hopes alive for a potential UST sweep of both the men’s and women’s titles.

The women’s final will see the UST Golden Tigresses take on the FEU Lady Tamaraws at 3 p.m. on Sunday, setting the stage for what could be an exciting title clash between the España and Morayta-based squads.

Both La Salle and UST will be missing key players for this pivotal match with ace spiker Noel Kampton and back-to-back University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez, who are currently in Italy with Alas Pilipinas.

Despite their absence, La Salle will lean on the towering presence of middle blocker Josh Magalaman, who rebounded from a quiet five-point performance in Game 1 to register 13 points in Game 2. Playmaker Jerico Adajar is also expected to maintain his steady form.

UST, on the other hand, will rely on Gboy de Vega, along with middle blockers Trevor Valera and Paul Colinares, to lead the charge for the Golden Spikers in their bid for a finals berth.