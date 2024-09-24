Viu kicks off Campus Connect at National University and Arellano University

Viu, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service known for popular K-dramas and Asian shows, introduces “Campus Connect: The Viu University Invasion,” an innovative and interactive campus tour designed to engage university students through a series of fun and appealing activities across Manila.

The Viu University Invasion Edition is more than just a campus tour — it’s a dynamic on-campus experience that directly brings Viu’s popular titles to students at Manila’s top universities. This initiative seeks to enhance students’ daily routines by offering engaging experiences that introduce them to Viu’s diverse range of Asian entertainment.

The event will kick off at the National University Mall of Asia Campus today, 25 September, coinciding with their NU MOA Talent Competition, and then continue to the Arellano University’s Legarda Campus on 24 October during the AU Showdown 2024.

The Viu Campus Connect event features a variety of engaging activities designed to captivate students and create memorable experiences. At the Viu Photo Corner, students can capture selfies and share them using the hashtags #ViuCampusConnect and #EnjoytheViu, as well as their school’s name. Students can also win rewards by participating in the Viu Pop Quiz, which will test their knowledge of Viu Dramas, and by joining the Viu Pick a Prize activity by liking and following Viu’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The “Man on Campus” segment will offer spontaneous Q&A sessions and more surprises, keeping the excitement alive throughout the event.

Students can get a chance to take home exclusive perks from participating partners Nivea, Bioderm and OPPO.

The event offers a refreshing break from academics with engaging activities, exclusive prizes and a chance to join a growing community of Viu enthusiasts. Interested college students can follow Viu’s social media channels for updates on the tour schedule.