Victoria International Container Terminal hits 5M TEUs

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)'s fully automated container handling facility in the Port of Melbourne, Australia, has reached the five million TEU mark since commencing operations.

The milestone solidifies VICT’s position as a key player in Australia's logistics landscape.

Operational since 2017, VICT is capable of servicing the largest existing and next-class vessels on trade.

"Since opening our doors at Webb Dock in 2017, VICT has been dedicated to continuous improvement, investing heavily in innovative technology, the highest safety and sustainability standards, and the well-being of our valued staff," said Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer.

Significant accomplishment

"Reaching five million TEUs is a testament to this unwavering commitment and a significant accomplishment for the entire VICT team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the staff for their dedication and hard work," he added.

The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to growth through strategic infrastructure investments. The recent completion of the terminal expansion increased VICT’s capacity by 30 percent to 1.25 million TEUs, enabling the seamless handling of larger vessels and catering to the growing demand.

Furthermore, VICT prioritizes operational efficiency by continuously investing in next-generation technology. This includes the acquisition of new automated stacking cranes and super post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes that further streamlined operations, enhanced cargo handling capabilities and ensured faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks.

Environmental

stewardship goals

Beyond operational excellence, VICT is committed to sustainable practices, aligning with the ICTSI Group’s environmental stewardship goals. The company actively implements environmentally friendly technologies and fosters a culture of responsible resource management to minimize its environmental footprint.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, ICTSI is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Independent, with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. The company continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.