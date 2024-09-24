Vetted Interest

After the blockbuster launch of Elmer Borlongan’s first bronze sculpture last May, the Milelong Building’s newest venue, Vetted (@vetted126 on Facebook and Instagram), hosted one of Manila’s chicest pop-ups, intriguingly titled “The Garden of Earthly Delights” Like Borlongan’s launch, the event attracted Manila’s most discerning crowd to a once-forgotten strip on Amorsolo Street. As one guest quipped, Vetted is an “if you know, you know” kind of place where artists and designers collaborate or showcase their art and crafts.
The three-day sale, which opened on 20 September, featured clothes, jewelry and decor by three of Manila’s top creatives: interior designer Jonathan Matti, designer Mark Wilson and fashion entrepreneur Anne Marie Saguil.
Cecile Ravelas
Saguil showcased a capsule collection of casual wear under her new brand, Cult Loom, which uses handwoven textiles from Ilocos. Wilson, the founder and chief creative behind Caro Wilson, gave Vetted a festive holiday vibe with his signature abaca and capiz parols. His sparkling jewelry collection, displayed in a custom cabinet designed by Wilson himself, along with gorgeous lamps featuring shades crafted from woven and aluminum strips, further elevated the mood.
Matti, known for his elegant and eclectic Old World Europe meets Filipino interior design style, brought his own brand of chic to the pop-up. Strewn about were throw pillows with covers made from Maguindanao handwoven cotton textiles and, in collaboration with Wilson, vintage Ilocos inabel, all trimmed with French passementerie which were just about sold out by the end of the sale. Also popular were the flowing caftans made from vintage printed fabrics (originally intended for scarves) and the 18th-century Tuscan candlesticks repurposed as lamps and topped with inaul shades.
With all that, it’s no wonder Manila’s elite arrived in a steady stream from day one up to the last day, which was a Sunday. There’s good news for those who missed the pop-up: after considering the requests from Vetted’s regulars, “The Garden of Earthly Delights” will have an extended run with the following schedule: 23 to 27 September, by appointment; 28 t0 29 September, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.