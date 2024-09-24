Vetted Interest

After the blockbuster launch of Elmer Borlongan’s first bronze sculpture last May, the Milelong Building’s newest venue, Vetted (@vetted126 on Facebook and Instagram), hosted one of Manila’s chicest pop-ups, intriguingly titled “The Garden of Earthly Delights” Like Borlongan’s launch, the event attracted Manila’s most discerning crowd to a once-forgotten strip on Amorsolo Street. As one guest quipped, Vetted is an “if you know, you know” kind of place where artists and designers collaborate or showcase their art and crafts.

The three-day sale, which opened on 20 September, featured clothes, jewelry and decor by three of Manila’s top creatives: interior designer Jonathan Matti, designer Mark Wilson and fashion entrepreneur Anne Marie Saguil.

Cecile Ravelas