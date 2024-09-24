Valenzuela families affected by fire

Authorities reported that a second-alarm fire affected 20 families in Valenzuela City’s Barangay Ugong on Monday morning.

Initial reports said that the fire broke out on Que Balag Street near the NLEX Segment Road. It was raised to a second alarm by 9:23 a.m. and was under control by 10:02 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished by 10:41 a.m.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire and the damage it caused. Most of the affected houses were made of light materials.

Fire volunteers from Valenzuela and neighboring Malabon and Caloocan helped extinguish the fire. A second fire broke out in Barangay Lingunan but was quickly extinguished.

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian visited the affected residents yesterday afternoon and distributed food packs and a disaster response kit.

He also said that the city government would assess the situation to determine possible financial aid.