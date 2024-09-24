‘Something Blu’: bridal fair showcases wedding suppliers, dream packages

Bridal fair events offer a unique opportunity to visualize wedding plans and discover new ideas in a fun, engaging environment. Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu recently hosted its eight annual bridal fair, “Something Blu.”
Inspired by the traditional wedding saying “Something Old, Something New,” this much-anticipated event showcased nearly 100 wedding suppliers, marking significant growth since its inception in 2014.
The fair took place at the Nina Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 800 guests, and offered couples a comprehensive range of wedding services, including bridal gowns, floral arrangements, photography and event planning.
Exclusive discounts and packages were available during the event, adding to the experience for attendees. This year, they also celebrated the symbolism of lilac, representing the eighth anniversary.
The fair not only highlighted local talent but also supported community artisans and businesses, fostering collaboration within the wedding industry.
The highlight of the event was the signature contest, offering one lucky couple the chance to win a dream wedding package, which included various prizes, such as bridal jewelry vouchers from Love & Diamonds, wedding photography and video coverage from Rock Paper Scissors Studios, bespoke gifts from One Mist Fragrances, pampering from One Nadela Medical Group, a multi-tiered wedding cake from Cakes by Mae Ko, Moët & Chandon champagne for toasting from Charlton Trade, bridal makeup by Shyra Qyumbi, use of a bridal car from Himaya Tours, a two-night honeymoon at Taal Vista Hotel and a dinner reception for 100 guests at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.
The 8th “Something Blu” bridal fair at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu is not only a celebration of love and commitment but also a testament to the hotel’s dedication to excellence in the wedding industry. As Cebu City’s leading wedding venue, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu continues to set the standard for exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.