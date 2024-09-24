‘Something Blu’: bridal fair showcases wedding suppliers, dream packages

The fair took place at the Nina Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 800 guests, and offered couples a comprehensive range of wedding services, including bridal gowns, floral arrangements, photography and event planning.

Exclusive discounts and packages were available during the event, adding to the experience for attendees. This year, they also celebrated the symbolism of lilac, representing the eighth anniversary.

The fair not only highlighted local talent but also supported community artisans and businesses, fostering collaboration within the wedding industry.