LIFE

SM partners with SHOM for charity Gala

Anchored in a commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the lives of the communities they serve, the SM group has supported SHOM’s initiatives over the years.
SM recently entered into a memorandum of agreement with Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila to hold Diplomats for a Cause, a charity gala and a fundraising event for selected beneficiaries advocating for the vulnerable sectors of society across the Philippines. Present during the signing in Pasay were: (from left) Max Lim Wei, spouse of the ambassador of Singapore; Ranny Widjojo, spouse of the ambassador of Indonesia; Ivy U. Yap, Kultura president; Indri P. Akyol, chairperson of Diplomats for Cause and Spouse of the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye; Consul General Fortune A. Ledesma, co-chairperson of Diplomats for Cause; Cathrine Lyster, spouse of the ambassador of Norway; and Thuy Nguyen, spouse of the ambassador of Vietnam.
SM, through Kultura and SM Retail, signed a memorandum of agreement with the Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila on 30 August to hold Diplomats for a Cause, a charity gala advocating for the betterment of marginalized sectors in the country.

Slated for 8 October, the Diplomats for a Cause charity gala will feature a fashion show and a silent auction of artwork. Both events will involve foreign ambassadors, heads of international institutions accredited to the Philippines and other ranking diplomats and their families. Leading the event is SHOM, a group of spouses of heads of mission accredited to the Philippines. Over the years, the organization has been a long-time advocate for marginalized sectors in communities across the country.

Participants will proudly wear Filipiniana, barong and locally made accessories from Kultura. They will also showcase formal wear and accessories provided by SM Fashion and SM Fashion Forum.

Anchored in a commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the lives of the communities they serve, the SM group has supported SHOM’s initiatives over the years.

SM
SM Retail
Kultura
Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila
Charity Gala

