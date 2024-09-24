SM highlights NorthMin culinary delights

SM malls are bringing in the diverse culinary delights of Northern Mindanao. Whether one is a foodie, a traveler, or simply looking for a new culinary adventure, SM City Butuan, SM CDO Downtown, and SM City CDO Uptown promise a memorable experience. Mallgoers may explore a wide array of flavors from traditional Filipino dishes to innovative fusion cuisine.

SM City Butuan is home to standout restaurants like Verity, where modern Filipino dishes like its signature Sarsaparilla, a pork cut in its special sauce, and Hawaiian Burger shine. One should also try their Palagsing, a traditional Butuan dessert made from unaw and buko (young coconut) with a decadent chocolate dip.

Meanwhile, Iam’s Kitchen + Bar offers a fusion of Asian and international flavors, with highlights like Beef Salpicao, Chicken Tuscana, inspired by an Italian rich spice rubbed to chicken breasts, and Shrimp Kare-Kare. For dessert lovers, Afters Donut serves Instagram-worthy treats that are almost too beautiful to eat.

In Cagayan de Oro, SM CDO Downtown and SM City CDO Uptown boast must-visit spots.

Ribs and Bibs Restaurant at SM CDO Downtown is famous for its mouthwatering Daddy, Mommy, and Baby Back Ribs. The usual side dishes with the ribs are buttered veggies, plain rice, grilled corn on the cob, coleslaw salad, sweet potato mash, tropical salsa, chili con carne, and java rice. It also serves excellent Pork Steak, Beef Burger Steak, Mumsie's Angus Roast Beef, and Angus Rib-Eye.

Fat Monk Restaurant offers a taste of Southeast Asia with dishes like Tom Yam Kung Soup and Butter Garlic Prawn. A must-try is the Thai Hot and Sour Soup; this is one of its best sellers since is serves more of Thailand's best flavors. Also, worth trying is the Fried Lapu Mango Sauce which is layered with its sweet mango sauce, and the Chicken Satay, Thai seasoned, skewered, grilled chicken served with peanut sauce.

At SM City CDO Uptown, Ahfong Restaurant delights with a blend of Chinese dishes. The restaurant features a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, making it an ideal place for family gatherings, casual dining, or even special occasions. Some the its best dishes are the Soo Pinoy Best Pancit Canton, Fried Lapu-Lapu with sweet and sour sauce, Lumpia Shanghai, Crab Meat Fuyong, and Salt and Pepper Spareribs.

Hugo Restaurant & Lounge provides a luxurious dining experience with European and Asian fusion cuisine, featuring their Baby Back Platter as a standout dish, slathered in the most delicious sticky barbecue sauce with a kick of garlic, tender, and juicy melt-in-your-mouth ribs. The menu at the restaurant typically includes a variety of dishes that may range from local Filipino favorites to international cuisine.

Moreover, one should not miss Abalone, a Zamboanga-based restaurant known for their freshest seafood and Chinese cuisines. Its best dishes are inspired from a rich Chavacano traditional flavor. Some of its luxurious treats include the Lobster Salad, Shanghai Lumpia, and the very popular dessert, Knickerbocker.

Northern Mindanao’s culinary scene is a hidden gem, and these SM malls serves as a gateway to discovering it.