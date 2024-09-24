Search warrant operations lead to arrests

BALAOAN, La Union — In a series of early morning operations Monday, three residents of Barangay Camiling, Balaoan, La Union, were arrested in separate search warrant implementations carried out by joint forces of the local police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and several supporting units.

The operations yielded significant drug-related and non-drug evidence, marking another crackdown on illegal drug activities in the area.

The first operation occurred at 3:58 a.m., targeting a 55-year-old male resident of Purok 6, Barangay Camiling, who works as a cook. Personnel from LUPDEU, PDEA-RSET, LUPIU, Balaoan Police Station, and other units implemented Search Warrant Nos. 02-09-2024 and 03-09-2024 for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The operation yielded drug evidence, including three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, as well as various non-drug evidence such as improvised drug paraphernalia, aluminum foils with residue and a digital weighing scale.

The second operation followed closely at 4:14 a.m., resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old, single, unemployed resident of Barangay Camiling. The search, conducted by personnel from Balaoan Municipal Police Station and multiple agencies, led to the recovery of 20 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and several pieces of non-drug evidence, including a Caliber .38 revolver, live ammunition, and various paraphernalia associated with drug use and distribution.